Traffic alert for Sunday as a gigantic transformer finds new home

COLORADO SPRINGS – Traffic alert for overnight Sunday. A quarter million pound electrical transformer will creep along Academy Boulevard to its final destination. After traveling more than 1,000 miles by rail from Wisconsin, it’s the last 12 miles that may cause traffic delays for drivers in Colorado Springs.

Route that the transformer will take overnight Sunday. Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

Starting at 10 p.m. near Astrozon Boulevard and Drennan Road, a 96-wheel trailer will carry the transformer to Colorado Springs Utilities’ Cottonwood Substation, located north of the Woodmen Road and Stinson Road intersection. The police-escorted move is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.

The two million dollar new transformer will replace a 45 year-old version. The old one will be used as part of the utility’s emergency spare strategy. A spare transformer program is a key part of preparation for, and rapid recovery from, severe natural and man-made disasters.

Transformers are devices used in electrical circuits to change the voltage of electricity flowing in the circuit. Transformers can be used either to increase the voltage to maintain power quality over miles of transmission lines or decrease the voltage for the use in homes and businesses.