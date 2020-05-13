State Patrol investigates serious crash in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday in the area of East Woodmen Road and Mohawk Road in Colorado Springs.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Tahoe around 2 p.m. was eastbound on East Woodmen Road came to a stop in the left turn lane of the intersection with Mohawk Road. A white International truck was westbound on East Wooden Road. The Tahoe made a left turn in front of the truck. The truck hit the right side of the Tahoe and caused it to spin. The truck went off the side of the road but both vehicles stopped on their wheels.

The 58-year-old woman driving the Tahoe was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old man driving the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Both speed and impairment are not suspected to be contributing factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.