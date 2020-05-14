Repaving project starts next week on US 24 between Manitou Springs and Chipita Park

MANITOU SPRINGS — With a push for an early fall completion, Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor, Martin Marietta Materials, will begin repaving just over 5 miles of US 24 between Manitou Springs and Chipita Park, the week of May 18, as part of the departments Whole System-Whole Safety Initiative.

This project consists of removing and replacing asphalt, upgrading concrete curb and gutter, replacing damaged guardrail and delineator posts, improving signage and drainage.

The improvements will increase safety, and asphalt resurfacing will provide motorists a smoother road surface.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Crews will start with curb and gutter work on eastbound US 24 and then conduct work at the intersection of Pikes Peak Highway (Fountain Avenue) and US 24. Motorists can expect flagger operations and a 45 mph speed limit reduction.

Work hours the week of May 18 are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. There will be no work over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. In early June, crews will switch to night time working hours for the asphalt removal and replacement. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather or unforeseen circumstances.

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.