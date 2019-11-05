Major crash shuts down SB I-25 close to Fountain

UPDATE: All lanes back open

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just before 7 P.M. on Monday a multi-car crash shut down the southbound of I-25 close to Fountain.

Troopers say the crash was near Exit 128, the accident involved a number of vehicles. State Patrol was on the scene and at least one southbound lane was shut down to assess injuries and damage control.

CSP said that there were no serious injuries and no one was sent to the hospital.

They are waiting on tow trucks to clear the road, it’s still unclear when the interstate will fully reopen.

Be prepared to use alternate routes.

