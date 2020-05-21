Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 24 east of Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 24 east of Peyton Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed for several hours as troopers investigated the crash. The crash was called in around 4:30 p.m. between McClelland Road and Log Road.

According to State Patrol, a blue Sedan was traveling eastbound went to pass in the westbound lane, and struck a white SUV head-on. The white SUV spun around and was in another head-on collision with a gold Sedan.

A trooper confirmed the man driving the blue sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three passengers in the gold Sedan including a juvenile were all taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

According to state patrol, there were four passengers in the white SUV. One person was life-flighted to a hospital, the remaining three were taken by ambulance.

This cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released.