Expect road closures Saturday in Downtown Colorado Springs for Veterans Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS – This year marks the 20th annual Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday November 2.
This year’s theme is “Honoring Veteran Service Organizations.” The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is free.
People are encouraged to park in the public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found at https://coloradosprings.gov/parking-system-enterprise.
Due to the parade route here are the following road closures:
7 a.m. – Noon
- Tejon Street, between Cache La Poudre Street and Cimarron Street
- Dale Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Monument Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Willamette Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Boulder Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Platte Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Bijou Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Kiowa Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Colorado Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Vermijo, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
For more information regarding the parade, visit www.cosvetsparade.org.