Expect road closures Saturday in Downtown Colorado Springs for Veterans Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS – This year marks the 20th annual Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday November 2.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Veteran Service Organizations.” The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is free.

People are encouraged to park in the public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found at https://coloradosprings.gov/parking-system-enterprise.

Due to the parade route here are the following road closures:

7 a.m. – Noon

Tejon Street, between Cache La Poudre Street and Cimarron Street

Dale Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Monument Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Willamette Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Boulder Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Platte Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Bijou Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Kiowa Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Colorado Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Vermijo, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

For more information regarding the parade, visit www.cosvetsparade.org.