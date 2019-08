CDOT will be doing daytime chip seal operations on CO 94, between Ellicott and Rush from mile marker 24 to 29 Tuesday, August 20th.

El Paso County — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be doing daytime chip seal operations on CO 94, between Ellicott and Rush from mile marker 24 to 29 Tuesday, August 20th.

CDOT says the road work will begin at 4:30 a.m. and will be expected to finish by 7 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternating directions with assistance from flaggers and a pilot car.