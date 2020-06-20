Zachary Sabin’s mother speaks out over the death of her 11-year-old son

COLORADO SPRINGS — Zachary Sabin’s biological mother, Angela Tuetken, and her husband Matthew shared a statement over the death of her 11-year-old son in Colorado Springs Friday.

Investigators say Zach died back in March from water intoxication. His biological father SFC Ryan Sabin and step-mother Tara Sabin turned themselves in earlier this week both face first-degree murder along with other child abuse charges.

“I wanted to speak with you all today so you can all remember who Zach was and not how he died,” said Zachary Sabin’s biological mother, Angela Tuetken.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office accuses SFC Ryan Sabin and Tara Sabin of making the 11-year-old drink 64 ounces of water a day due to a bedwetting issue. According to court documents on March 10, he got in trouble for not drinking enough water. He was told to drink more, ultimately leading to Zachary’s death, which the El Paso Coroner says was from forced water intoxication, meaning water poisoning from drinking too much.

“I can’t even begin to express the amount of pain myself, my wife, and our children feel at the loss of Zachary,” Matthew Tuetken, Zachary’s stepfather said.

According to a study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics, water intoxication is a rare occurrence, especially resulting in death in children.

“I will never be able to cuddle my ‘Zach-aroni’ ever again. I will miss my Zach attack’s sweet nature, I will never be able to hear his contagious laugh,” Angela cried. “This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure in my life.”

Zach was a true mama’s boy, according to his mom. He had a humor-filled personality, always trying to make people smile and laugh, Zach loved books and reading evening surprising his teachers said, Angela. This is how she wants his memory to stay alive.

Both Angela and Matthew are thankful that there is justice for Zachary, but they say it still won’t bring her son back.

SFC Ryan Sabin and Tara Sabin will have their first appearance in court on Tuesday, June 23.