“Your success is Pueblo’s success”: Mayor Gradisar congratulates president-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a statement congratulating Vice President Joseph Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for their victorious Presidential campaign on Saturday evening.

Congratulations to President-Elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their historic victory.

Let us resolve, as Puebloans and Americans, that what unites us in America is greater than what divides us. We must remain committed to work together to rebound from 2020, as our city, our state and our nation faces a health and financial crisis because of COVID-19.

To solve this crisis, we must listen to science, be truthful and become better angels of our nature.

I am proud that in Pueblo, after a free and fair election, Democrats and Republicans were elected to serve Puebloans at all levels of government.

To President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris your success is Pueblo’s success. God Bless America.

Mayor Nicholas Gradisar