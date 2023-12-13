(COLORADO SPRINGS) — ‘Dashing through the web,’ in search of holiday fun — you’ve come to the right place, as back for another year is Timberline Landscaping’s 11th Annual Christmas Lights Guide for Colorado Springs.

Featuring 40 miles of over 100 homes and businesses with fantastic light displays to hot chocolate and coffee stops along the way — “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and this is a do-not-miss guide, full of holiday cheer.

“Every year, we put in a lot of effort to make sure that our Christmas Lights Guide is the best it can be,” said Stephanie Early, Chief of Strategy for Timberline Landscaping. “We’ve been collecting residential properties for over a decade… and since its inception, over a million visitors have used the guide.”

“Oh, what fun it is to ride” with the family to explore all the locations across town and even submit other displays for consideration by Friday, Dec. 15. This year, there’s even a scavenger hunt and holiday playlist families can listen to while driving around.

“What a bright time, it’s the right time” to zoom in on the guide and plan your perfect trip. We’ve made it easy with just one click.

Be sure to check out the featured locations too, including the Pikes Peak International Raceway and a home on Nugent Drive that has been decorated every year since 2014 to support Care and Share and the Springs Rescue Mission.