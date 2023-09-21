(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) says they are considering increasing gas and electricity rates.

The proposed rate increase is eight percent for electric and six percent for natural gas. Springs Utilities says the increase would go to maintaining and rehabilitating infrastructure as well as preparing for future demand.

If the city council approves the rate hike you can expect to see your home bill increase by an average of $8, and industrial customers will see closer to a $62 increase starting Jan. 1.