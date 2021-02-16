“You could tell right away he was something special”: Former coach, current Widefield HS principal remembers Vincent Jackson

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The southern Colorado community remembers NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson after he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday.

Jackson is a former Widefield High School football player in Colorado Springs. He later went on to play at the University of Northern Colorado.

Aaron Hoffman Principal at Widefield High School said “You could tell right away he was something special.”

Hoffman said Jackson was memorable for his compassion for his classmates.

“This is my 28th year in education is among the top three or four of student I’ve been involved with,” Hoffman. “We will miss him tremendously.”

Hoffman also said Jackson is a role model for current students.

“It’s very cool for student-athletes hard work and perseverance and mental toughness that great things can be done, he is a great example of that,” Hoffman said.

Jackson started a foundation called Jackson in Action 83 to help military families.

The mission of his Foundation is focused on the educational, emotional, and physical health of the children.

His foundation posted on Facebook Tuesday about the loss.

“While there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, we take solace in knowing that Vincent positively impacted so many lives. His legacy will continue through the work of the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and our support of military children and families.”

In 2016, Jackson won the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.

“Widefield is a big military town where I grew up,” Jackson said in 2016. “I couldn’t be more proud to work with these veterans, work with the active military families and find ways to support them.”

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA’s year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. This season, all 32 NFL clubs nominated coaches, active and retired players, and team executives and personnel, who best demonstrated support for the military community.

Widefield High School released a statement on Monday that said:

“We are always saddened by the loss of a district community member. Vincent Jackson was a special part of the Widefield community. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.“

Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then located deceased around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.