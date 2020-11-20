YMCA to open new Fountain location in 2021

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain is soon to be home to a new YMCA. A project in partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, FountainFort Carson School District 8 (FFC8), and the City of Fountain will allow for a new and improved facility and location for the Fountain Valley YMCA.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region announced Friday that the Y is renovating the former middle school gym, the Dean Fleischauer Activities Center (DFAC), a 27,196 square foot facility located in the heart of Fountain.

Renovations began in October and are projected to finish in 2021.

The building will include:

A complete healthy living center

Multi-purpose rooms

An area for child watch

Locker rooms

“The Fountain Community is growing at a rapid rate, and community services and resources are struggling to keep up with the needs and demand,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “The Fountain community is facing a shortage of safe spaces for youth, and the Y is proud to be able to step in and fill that gap.”

