YMCA fire at 60 percent containment

The YMCA Fire as seen from above on Wednesday, July 8. / Courtesy YMCA Fire Information

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Firefighters continue to make progress on containing the 293-acre YMCA Fire near Canon City, CO.

By Saturday afternoon, the fire was 60% contained and remained at 293 acres with 139 people fighting the fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

One Type 1 helicopter was assigned to the fire on Saturday, but due to the downturn in fire activity, no bucket drops were necessary.

Smoke may be visible from Canon City and neighboring areas.

As containment grows, the Type 3 team managing the fire will consider what resources will be necessary to continue work on the YMCA Fire.

In the coming days, some crews will be made available for other assignments or returned to their home units to prepare for future fires in the region, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Bureau of Land Management says the cause of the fire is lightning.