YMCA Fire 90% contained, 303 acres burned

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The #YMCAFireCO is now 90% contained and remains at 303 acres. According to fire crews, the remainder of the uncontained edge is on the north edge of the fire perimeter in steep terrain that is inaccessible to crews.

All of the personnel on the incident will be released after Wednesday’s shift. Local resources will continue monitoring the fire area in the coming days.

Bureau of Land Management would like to thank the crews that continued line construction, patrols, and mop-up under the Type 4 incident. They wish the crews safe travel back home or to their next assignment.

The YMCA Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m., July 8. Fire officials believe the blaze started by lightning.