(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs officially has a new mayor. Hundreds of community members gathered in front of the Pioneer’s Museum in Downtown Colorado Springs to watch Yemi Mobolade take the oath of office as the city’s 42nd mayor.

Mobolade says he is ready to act on the promises he made during his campaign.

“It’s time to go to work. You told me you want your city government to prioritize our growing infrastructure needs, strengthen our water infrastructure, and build more affordable and attainable housing, it’s time to go to work,” said Mobolade.

Mobolade is the city’s first elected black and immigrant mayor. He says his journey is a testament to the American dream.

“I think today matters for a lot of young black kids because it tells them that the sky’s the limit, that they can step into the arena and lead,” said Mobolade.

Along with family, friends, and community members, a number of notable politicians from state and city government showed up to inaugurate the new mayor. Governor Jared Polis took the stage to welcome Mobolade into the role.

“The people of Colorado Springs have chosen to move forward. That was the motto of Mayor-elect Mobolade, moving Colorado Springs forward,” said Polis, who added that he is looking forward to working with Mobolade in the future.

Now-former Mayor John Suthers also took the time to give one final address to the city he has served for eight years.

“I have literally grown up with this city, watching it grow from 40,000 to 500,000 people. I really love this city. I sincerely believe it’s the best city in America in which to live,” Suthers said, thanking the citizens of Colorado Springs for allowing him to serve his hometown.

As Mobolade watched Suthers commemorate his time in office, he couldn’t help but think ahead.

“I actually sat up there and I was thinking about, in eight years, what would I be saying to the next mayor?… Ultimately in eight years, I want to leave this city better than I found it,” said Mobolade.