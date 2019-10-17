Would-be car thieves thwarted in Arvada after being confused by push-button ignition

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men who tried to steal a car from a woman at gunpoint failed because they did not know how to start the push-button ignition, the Arvada Police Department said.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 6700 block of Dover Street on a report of an armed robbery.

The woman told police that she pulled into her driveway and was gathering her belonging when the two men approached her.

One of the men pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the woman, demanding the car.

But the suspects did not know how to start the push-button ignition and instead took some of the woman’s personal belongings, police said.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic. One was wearing a dark hoodie with Adidas lettering across the chest. His face was covered with a bandanna.

The other suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing and a yellow-hooded sweatshirt. He also was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

The suspects were possibly driving an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-898-6774.