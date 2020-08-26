World’s top-ranked competitive eaters battle at second-annual world slopper-eating championship

PUEBLO, Colo. — Major League Eating said the World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place this year despite the coronavirus crisis.

The competition will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 at the PB&T Bank Pavilion at the Colorado State Fair, 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004. The event will not be open to the public and will follow COVID-19 safety measures. The contest can be viewed live at coloradostatefair.com.

The World Slopper-Eating Championship, which notably takes place on Pueblo Chile Day – a main ingredient in the slopper – will feature a total of up to eight of the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each with hopes of setting a world record in the slopper-eating discipline. Eaters will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can. A winner will be determined based on the most sloppers eaten within the sanctioned competition time.

“Major League Eating is proud to return to the Colorado State Fair for the second annual installment of this tremendous event,” said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. “The Fair is an example of resilience during a difficult time, and stands as the true spiritual home of slopper eating. The world’s greatest eaters will come hungrier than ever before.”

Sloppers are a Pueblo, CO staple. Each slopper, weighing ½ lb, is made with Colorado beef – representing the largest segment of Colorado agriculture – topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun which is smothered in Pueblo green chile.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Major League Eating for a second consecutive year to bring the Slopper-Eating Championship back to the Colorado State Fair,” said Scott Stoller, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We fully expect there to be a large virtual audience and encourage everyone to watch from the place that makes them feel most comfortable.”

At last year’s competition, Darron Breeden, the number-four-ranked competitive eater in the world from Orange, VA, set a world record in the slopper-eating division after eating 28.25 sloppers in eight minutes. That record is on the line this Labor Day weekend. Joey Chestnut, the number one ranked competitive eater in the world, from San Jose, CA, will make his debut at the 2020 World Slopper Eating Champion wherehe will try to dethrone Breeden.

Due to the current circumstances and to avoid overcrowding, the competition will be held in a private location and live-streamed for the public’s viewing. The competition will feature strict social distancing practices including temperature checks and six feet of distance between each competitor.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE EATING

Major League Eating (MLE), the World governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. The competitive eating community, which numbers more than 8,000 veteran and rookie athletes, travels the World in search of top titles and the glory that they provide. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com. Follow Major League Eating on Twitter and Instagram and like Major League Eating on Facebook.