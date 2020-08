COLORADO SPRINGS – A large group of people spent their morning driving by Eleanor Burkey’s home to help celebrate her 100th birthday.

Eleanor was a nurse during Word War II, stationed up in Alaska according to her son Patrick. She helped army pilots and servicemen from 1943 to 1946.

Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department joined in on the drive-by celebration.

Happy birthday Eleanor and thank you for your service to our country!