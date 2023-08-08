(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Interested in joining a new fitness studio or gym, but worried about paying too much for a workout you’re not so sure about? Look no further than Colorado Springs Fitness Week, which runs from Monday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at several participating studios across the Pikes Peak Region.

Those who register can take one class at each participating studio for $5 a class, according to the website. There will also be a launch party on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clay Venues that the public is welcome to attend.

Participating Studios:

Pure Barre

Club Pilates

Orangetheory Fitness

Hot Asana

Rockbox Fitness

Corepower Yoga

D1 Training

Flylife Fitness

Barre3

Stretch Lab

Colorado Springs Fitness Week began in 2016 but endured a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This will be the sixth year, the fitness special has been offered.

To take part in Colorado Springs Fitness Week, you can register here.

For more information about Colorado Springs Fitness Week or how to get involved click on the link above. Those interested can also email cosfitnessweek@gmail.com for additional questions.