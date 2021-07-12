Woodland Park woman arrest for pimping a child

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Arrest papers reveal a Woodland Park woman provided drugs and alcohol to underage runaways she was allegedly harboring at her home.

According to the arrest affidavit, police raided 55-year-old Victoria Quinn’s home back in June after getting reports of possible sex trafficking and child abuse happening in the house. Investigators said Quinn pretended to pass out during the search and then “made a complete turnaround” when she learned she was not going to be arrested.

Police later got a warrant for her arrest after Quinn told them she planned to leave Woodland Park.

Quinn faces charges of pimping a child, pandering to child-arranged prostitution, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and theft of less than $50.

According to court documents, Quinn was arrested in April of 2020 and found guilty of harboring a minor. She was sentenced to a year of probation for that case.

Quinn is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Teller County Jail. Her first appearance is scheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m.