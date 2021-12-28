Woodland Park Walgreens Pharmacy closed, customers worried about prescription refills

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Folks in Woodland Park are being turned away at a Walgreens Pharmacy with uncertainty as to where they’ll be able to get their prescriptions filled.

Walgreens Corporate tells FOX21 News the pharmacy has been closed for three days, and they are trying to safely reopen as soon as possible. They say it’s due to staffing shortages.

Customers are upset because they haven’t been able to fill their prescriptions for days now that they need and are having trouble trying to get their medications elsewhere.

“A lot of the people we see go through there are elderly and people who belong to our church and so if your on a regular regiment on needing medications to maintain your health and now when you show up and have no way to get that, what’s your next step,” Kirk Tolliver said.

The sign in the drive-thru reads it’s due to unforeseen circumstances, and the pharmacy is closed until Sunday. When FOX21 asked corporate what people should do in the meantime, they said to go to another nearby Walgreens location to get their prescriptions filled.

Tolliver tried calling other Walgreen pharmacies in Colorado Springs but was told they can’t transfer the prescription until the Woodland Park pharmacist signs off.

“We’ve tried to talk with her doctor and trying to see if he could cancel the prescription or get it transferred to another one but right now we don’t have any answers,” Tolliver said.

Employees at Walgreens in Woodland Park said they hope the pharmacy would reopen on Friday at the earliest. Their manager was trying to see if they could get employees from a nearby Walgreens in Colorado Springs to help reopen their location.

Woodland Park Pharmacy Drive-thru closed

Woodland Park Pharmacy Closed