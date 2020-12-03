Woodland Park School District ends contract with superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — On Tuesday, the Woodland Park School District Re-2 Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the employment contract by mutual agreement of Steve Woolf.

Woolf has served as Superintendent for Woodland Park School District Re-2 since July 1, 2018 and his last day will be November 30, 2020.

The following joint statement is from Woolf and the Board of Education:

“The Board of Education fully investigated the details surrounding the incident that took place on August 28, 2020. In consideration of the ensuing actions and the impacts resulting from the entirety of the circumstances, the District and Mr. Woolf have reached a mutually approved separation agreement. The District is appreciative of Mr. Woolf’s job performance during his employment. Mr. Woolf is thankful to have served the Woodland Park School District Board of Education, teachers, staff, students, and parents. Both parties look forward to serving the community and wish each other well. Assistant Superintendent Linda Murray will continue as the Interim Superintendent for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”

Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Woolf on August 28 for driving under the influence.