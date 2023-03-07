(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is warning the community about sightings of a mountain lion in the area and to exercise caution.

WPPD said their department has received several calls over the last few days about a mountain lion in the area of Kings Crown Road and Paradise Valley Drive.

WPPD is advising the community to exercise caution in the area and to be particularly careful with children using the school bus stop behind the Goodwill store.

