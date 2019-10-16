Woodland Park police program protects out-of-towners

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — With winter approaching, The Woodland Park Police Department is urging homeowners to take advantage of their FREE House Watch Program if they plan to go out of town.

Police will check the doors and windows to make sure there are no signs of break-ins.

“If you’re out of town, it’s nice to know that the officers are checking on your house and making sure your property is safe,” said Commander Ryan Holzwarth.

Police urge homeowners to stop by the station to fill out a form, even if they are just leaving for one day.

“We find that by doing this program we don’t have a lot of break-ins and a lot of burglaries due to this – obviously we can’t be everywhere at once, and this has definitely decreased calls for service in that area,” Holzwarth explained.

To download and fill out the form, click here.

Teller County Sheriff’s office and El Paso County Sheriff’s office also have similar programs.