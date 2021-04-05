Woodland Park Police needs help identifying suspect in harassment, reckless driving case

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in harassment and reckless driving case.

On Monday, officers responded to Alta East for an incident that occurred involving the man.

The wanted man was last seen driving a 2019/2020 velocity blue Ford raptor with a black brush guard with no front plate, with blue beadlock rings on the wheels, and a lifted modified suspension. The truck has worksite equipment (red gas cans, an orange generator, various wood pieces, and other miscellaneous items) attached to the top and the back of the vehicle.

The man was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, unknown colored pants and has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm.

The community at this time is safe. However, if you know this individual or their location, please contact us immediately at 719-687-9262. If you think you see the man in public, do not engage and call 9-1-1 immediately!