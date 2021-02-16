Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr dies from COVID-19

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Interim City Manager has confirmed to FOX21 News that Mayor Val Carr passed away Tuesday from COVID-19.

Related Content Woodland Park mayor hospitalized with COVID-19

Mayor Carr had been battling the coronavirus for about two months. He had been taken to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment.

“The Council will be evaluating its next steps in the next few days. Per our City Charter, the Council can appoint a new mayor or resort to a special election. No decision has yet been made on that front. The next meeting of the Council is its regular meeting this Thursday, February 18, at 7 PM. The City of Woodland Park requests privacy for the Mayor’s family at this time. They have expressed a Celebration of Life will be held later in the year, possibly the summer. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Mayor’s family request donations be made to the Teller Senior Coalition or Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.” Michael Lawson, Interim City Manager

For the near future, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre will be the chief elected official and will run Council meetings, etc.

Woodland Park is a town of about 7,600 people located roughly 12 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will provide any updates once they become available.