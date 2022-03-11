WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Wildflour Baking Company is whipping up something sweet to help refugees fleeing from Ukraine. The Colorado-based company has baked cookies and cupcakes and guarantees all of the proceeds will go to a good cause.

The first batch sold out in just one day. The word spread fast on Facebook. The bakery is selling Ukraine flag cookies and sunflower-shaped cupcakes. All of the money from those sales will go towards Doctors without Borders.

It’s an organization near and dear to Leisl Wyka’s heart. She is the owner of Wildflour Baking Company, and she once worked on the U.S.-Mexico border. She is also a nurse practitioner.

“I’ve been to places where people have donated and it’s made a difference – like down in the border. People donate all sorts of things for the little kids and they get there and the kids use them,” Wyka explained.

Doctors without Borders is currently in Ukraine and Poland providing emergency operations. On March 6, a shipment of emergency medical supplies was delivered to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health in Kyiv. The shipment contained 1,400 cubic feet of supplies including surgical kits, trauma kits, and basic necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms, and surgical operating theaters. These supplies are now being sent on to hospitals in the city and other towns farther east where they are urgently needed.

“To some people that might be kind of laughable like what, ha $200 what’s that going to do, $200 can ship the medication and wound care. $200 helps with lodging for medical personnel,” Wyka said.

Although they live thousands of miles away, she wants to do anything she can to help those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“I know a very young anesthesiologist who was driving her wounded nephew to the hospital – who was killed on her way to driving him to the hospital in Ukraine – in Kyiv,” Wyka added.

Her daughter works beside her and thinks she may be able to provide more help.

“I feel for the people who are maybe who had established a great way of life like a bakery like ours and now it is totally thrown into ruins,” Grace Wyka said.

Grace speaks Russian and is thinking about planning a trip to Poland to be boots on the ground supporting refugees.

On Sunday, March 13 Wildflour Baking Company is hosting a donation-only bake sale benefit. The bakery is located at 112 Elm St. in Woodland Park.