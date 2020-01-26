Women’s March fills the streets of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS – Women and men of all diverse backgrounds took to the streets on Saturday for the annual Women’s March in downtown Colorado Springs.

The first COS Women’s March took place on January 21, 2017, where more than 7,000 people walked the streets demanding equality, fairness and human rights.

“My point here is to speak out as a female citizen of the United States,” march attendee Sarah Hautzinger said. “It’s so important to take our country back and sometimes you have to show up on your feet, in your body and be counted on the streets.”

This year’s march included hundreds of women, men, children and members of the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s exciting to see people who think the same way as you and to just get together and draw attention to things that you believe in,” Melina Miller, another march attendee said. “I think it’s really important to see that there is so much passion and involvement among women and the people who support them.”

The march also included breakout workshops for women who want to connect with local female electoral and activist in the community.

“I’m a long time feminist and to me feminism is connecting to all kinds of inequalities and advocacy’s,” Hautzinger added. “This is one place where we can stand up for women’s interests in particular.”

Hautzinger said she has been participating in the marches since the beginning. She added that while there are many things that need to be fixed, change is happening every day.

“A lot has changed and keeps changing. Big change can be slow. But the point of it is to not take the short view,” Hautzinger said. “Take the long view and keep showing up. Keep doing the work.”

A picture was taken of everyone who marched, on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall.