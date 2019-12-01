Women in business encourage locals to shop small

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Small Business Saturday a local pop-up shop featuring local artisans hoping to spread the word about women-owned businesses.

It was put on by Womxn of the Future, an organization that hosts, well-made hand-made sustainable goods made by diverse communities in Colorado Springs.

“We have everything handmade textile goods, to hand warmers to ceramics,” said Stephanie Sekou, a co-founder of Womxn of the Future. “We have candy, vintage, hand-made jewelry a lot of art prints.”

They say there are hundreds of women-owned small local businesses and not a lot of opportunities to get their names out there.

“Just having more opportunities to have a retail exposure, but you are still trying to keep your overhead low. So, these pop-ups really allow them a retail opportunity and to really reach the customers that understand artisans, small-batch, that kind of boutique-minded business owner,” said another co-founder of Womxn of the Future, Jenny Bazzetta.

One of those businesses is Noon Day Collection which creates dignified jobs for people living in vulnerable communities all over the world, by selling items they make by hand.

“We are just trying to get these people a market place, where they wouldn’t normally have it,” said Stephanie Kunstle independent ambassador from Noon Day. “The point is we are all here together to create light and hope, and create a movement for good in our community and then outside of our community. So, it’s encouraging to be a part of that.”

Everyone involved said shopping small can have a big impact.

“It’s amazing. When we get intentional about our purchases it really does change the world,” said Kunstle.