Witness in homicide arrested in Pueblo, taken back to Montana for trial

UPDATE: Pueblo Police Department retracted information they released on Saturday. The article below has been updated to reflect those changes.

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police say a woman with an arrest warrant out of Montana was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police were working on the east side of Pueblo and located 34-year-old Amanda Reichenberg.

Pueblo Police tell FOX21 Reichenberg was taken into custody because she was a material witness in a homicide that happened in Montana and was taken back to Montana for the trial.

