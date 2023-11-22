(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The woman who was found in a truck with Hanme Clark, the man suspected in a triple homicide and aggravated assault in Custer County on Monday, Nov. 20, is now facing accessory charges, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis was found in a Dodge Ram pickup in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area on Tuesday following a manhunt for her boyfriend, Clark, who allegedly shot four people over a property dispute. Three of those victims, 63-year-old Rob Geers, 73-year-old Beth Wade Geers, and 58-year-old James Daulton died as a result of their gunshot injuries.

Patty Daulton, the fourth victim, is recovering at a trauma center in Colorado Springs.

CCSO announced on Wednesday that Medina-Kochis is now charged with Accessory to a Crime, pending the investigation into the triple homicide.

Medina-Kochis and Clark are being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center in New Mexico awaiting extradition to Colorado.