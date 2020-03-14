Woman who died from coronavirus may have exposed others at Colorado Springs Bridge Center

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) has learned that the woman who died from COVID-19 on March 13 attended bridge games at Colorado Springs Bridge Center from February 27 through March 3.

The woman, who was in her 80’s, passed away on March 13. She visited the Bridge Center the last time on March 3.

The health department said the woman had “underlying health conditions.”

Officials say they are still investigating how the woman contracted the virus.

On Saturday, a third presumptive positive case was announced in El Paso County. The third case is a male who did play bridge with the COVID-19 patient who has died.

EPCPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) are releasing this information in the interest of public health.

If you or a close contact attended the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between late February and early March, and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), call your health care provider immediately.

Please do not go into the facility prior to calling ahead.

This is especially important for people who attended the following games at the center:

02/27/2020 Thursday Evening Unit Pairs

02/28/2020 Friday Morning Pairs

02/29/2020 299er Pair

02/29/2020 299er Pairs

03/01/2020 299er Swiss

03/03/2020 499’rs

“We’re extremely concerned about possible transmission both at the tournament and in communities after they went home,” said Kimberly Pattison, EPCPH Communicable Disease Program Manager. “Many attendees were older people who might be especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”

“For older people and anyone who belongs to a more vulnerable group, we continue to urge you to stay away from large gatherings,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “As the governor has recommended, people should stay away from gatherings of more than 250 people. We all have a role in protecting each other from possible exposure.”

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as they are able on the website.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus and elpasocountyhealth.org/services/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.