Woman steals and crashes police car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department says a woman allegedly stole a police car and crashed it on N. Nevada Ave early Saturday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers were at the 4200 block of N. Nevada investigating a disturbance when the female stole the car, sped away, and then crashed the car near Penrose Main Hospital.

Police say the female, identified as Crystal Grondahl, attempted to run but was stopped by police and arrested.

There were no injuries and the police vehicle did not appear to damage any other vehicles or property.

No further information has been released at this time.