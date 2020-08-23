Woman speaks out after she said friend was killed in domestic violence case

MONUMENT, Colo. — Communications Center dispatched Monument Police officers to Front Street in Monument on a Check the Welfare call just before 1:30 p.m., Friday.

When officers arrived they discovered a deceased man and a deceased woman inside a home.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victim and the suspect in this investigation. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Michelle Johnson. The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Robert Johnson. Robert Johnson’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Michelle’s friend, Kirsten Pracht, speaking to FOX21 about the relationship between Robert and Michelle.

“It shattered my heart. I just felt horrible I should have got her out sooner,” Kirsten Pracht, Michelle’s friend said.

Prachht said that Michelle had told her that her husband was abusive prior to officials finding them dead.

“She confided in me that he has put her in the hospital numerous times, that he hurt her and that he almost killed her. She said he has hurt her really bad,” Pracht said.

She said wishes Michelle would have told her more so she could have gotten her out of the situation and she said she hopes other women take a helping hand to get out of these types of relationships.

“If you have the option or the out, it might not be ideal but you need to take it. You might not have another chance to get out. It might be your last chance,” Pracht said.

Unrelated to this case, FOX21News reached out to Tessa, a southern Colorado organization focused on helping women to see if domestic violence cases had risen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They responded with a statement:

‘Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, we have locally seen an increase in the more serious cases of domestic violence. Increased isolation from family and friends and loss of job or income are just a couple added stressors that can lead to exacerbated violence in relationships where there has previously been underlying domestic violence.’ Anne Markley, CEO, Tessa

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, but ultimately the cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line 719-520-6666.

Tessa also has some options for women who need it. Their Safe Line is: 719.633.3819 or you can chat with someone via their website HERE.

MESSAGE FROM EPSO:

If you are a victim and/or survivor of domestic violence and need support, we are here for you. If you’re unable to speak safely, you can text to 911 for help. Enter the numbers, “911” in the “To” field:

Text the location of the emergency, text the nature of the emergency, push the “send” button, send a clear short text message without abbreviations, slang, or emojis, and remember to stay calm. Answer questions and follow all instructions provided from the 9-1-1 call taker.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected in this tragedy.