(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman who was shot and killed as she sat in a car on West Highway 50 near I-25 on Sunday, Jan. 7.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, PPD received a call from a person stating that they were in a car in the 700 block of West Highway 50 when someone began shooting at them. The caller reported they drove away and were at the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard, and two people inside the car were shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old AaLiyah Chacon of Pueblo. The coroner said her death is being investigated as a homicide.