Woman seeks legal action after Colorado Springs protest arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS — One protestor in Colorado Springs is looking to take legal action after she says a Colorado Springs Police Officer used excessive force towards her Tuesday night during a protest.

FOX21 News camera’s were rolling when the incident took place.

For over a week, protesters have gathered in downtown Colorado Springs protesting and calling for justice in the case of George Floyd, a black man who died in-custody in Minneapolis while pleading that he could not breathe.

During one of these protests, Ashley Taylor, says she suffered a concussion after a cop charged at her and told her that they weren’t allowed to continue to protest, even though she says no one had been aggressive towards the police.

“Next thing I know, I am being thrown to the ground, and I’m not being told what is happening, not being advised that I am under arrest,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, she was in shock by the situation and fearful for the gentlemen who officers were seen coming after she says for no reason. Taylor can be heard in the video while being taken away in handcuffs, “I was just trying to help him.”

Despite what happened on Tuesday, Taylor said she would continue to fight for the cause that she believes in.

“I just feel as though if the cops would try to be a little bit more understanding and try to have some unity with us, it would make matters a lot better” Taylor explained.

FOX21 News did reach out to a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, but they could not comment on the video.

FOX21 News will continue to follow this story and inform you of any updates.