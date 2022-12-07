(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs.

Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my family, to Colorado Springs. The welcoming community, the robust business industry—which includes many military assets that Caliola currently supports—the high-quality candidates that we employ, and the support Colorado offers small businesses have all made it a great fit. We are thrilled to expand in Colorado Springs.”

Governor Jared Polis joined the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) in formally announcing the expansion on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Polis said, “We’re thrilled Caliola has chosen Colorado Springs for their expansion which will create 372 new, good-paying jobs for our state. It is another example of the progress our administration has made to support existing companies and create new jobs across the state so that every Coloradan can thrive.”

Caliola was founded in 2019 in Colorado Springs and started with four employees. It has grown to over 40 staff in less than three years. The expansion will take place in the city’s enterprise zone. The 372 jobs are expected to pay an average annual wage of $143,247.

“Colorado Springs is a hub of innovation for the defense industry. The company’s commitment to Colorado Springs will benefit the advancement of this vital Colorado industry and contribute to thriving local and statewide economies,” OEDIT Executive Director Patrick Meyers said.

The company offers support for Colorado Springs’ space and defense industry. It provides solutions and services for “secure and resilient communications, including expertise in Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication (NC3); military satellite communications (SATCOM); modernized High Frequency (HF) communications; automated SATCOM planning; non-traditional cybersecurity architectures; and assured position, navigation, and timing (PNT).”