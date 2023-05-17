(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are asking the community for help locating a woman missing since early May.

According to a press release from the CBI, 55-year-old Edna Quintana was last seen May 3 in the Saguache County area. She is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing between 120-145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI said Quintana was reported missing on May 6 by family, and that she was in the Saguache County area when she was last seen. She would be on foot, CBI said. Family was unable to contact her and she never returned home.

Quintana has medical issues and CBI said there is concern for her health and well-being, which has labeled her missing endangered.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the CBI tip line at (719) 416-5815, or SCSO at (719) 655-2544.