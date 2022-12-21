(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November.

PPD said on Twitter that 29-year-old Dawn Robinson has been missing since Nov. 19, 2022. She was last seen near the 1700 block of East 11th Street, as well as the 800 block of Craig Street. PPD said Robinson also has connections to Fremont County, specifically Florence.

PPD said there is no information regarding what clothing Robinson was wearing at the time of her disappearance. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances surrounding Robinson’s disappearance are suspicious, according to PPD. If you have any information, contact PPD Dispatch at 719-553-2502.