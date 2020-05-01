Woman, man found dead by Teller County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday night

Teller County Sheriff’s Deputies and agents from CBI are investigating the shooting deaths of two people on April 30, 2020.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call Thursday night after 10:30 p.m. They responded to Forest Service Road 357 to find a woman’s body.

Minutes later, in the same area, deputies say they also discovered a man’s body. They say his death may be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are on scene Friday morning and are looking into both deaths.

No further information on the deceased has, so far, been released.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This story will be updated.