PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and Lehigh Ave remained closed for several hours while officers processed the scene.

PPD reported that the intersection had reopened just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and said the crash had resulted in one death.

On Monday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the person killed. 23-year-old Makayla Ellen Gallegos was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash. The Coroner said Gallegos was transported to the hospital following the crash, where she died of her injuries.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are being considered as factors in the crash, PPD said.