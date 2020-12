COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A woman is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night at the intersection of Galley Road & Academy Blvd.

CSPD said the woman was crossing the street and was hit in the intersection.

Lt. Joel Kern with the CSPD said they are not sure if she was crossing against the light or not, the crash remains under investigation.

She has not been identified. The driver stayed on the scene and was talking to police.

Lt. Kern said the area would be closed for several hours.