Woman jumps out of RV window to escapes armed man in Falcon parking lot, man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a female inside her RV in the Safeway parking lot located at McLaughlin Road in Falcon on Saturday afternoon.

The initial 911 call connection was lost and the victim said she was unable to speak freely. The connection was made and then lost again and could not be re-established.

Around 1:15 p.m. deputies arrived at the parking lot and could hear a disturbance inside of the RV, including a female yelling about a gun.

The woman was able to jump out of a window of the RV to escape.

She told deputies a man was inside and had a gun and was threatening her.

Deputies locked down the Safeway store and blocked entrances.

The male suspect exited the RV after a few minutes and was taken into custody without incident.

70-year-old Jerry Norman was taken to jail and is facing charges of Domestic Violence, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Criminal Mischief and Obstruction of Telephone Service.