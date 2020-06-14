Woman hit by car, sent to hospital in Pueblo

Police say a piece of the suspect vehicle’s front quarter panel & windshield wiper fluid reservoir were left behind.

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning near the Pueblo Zoo.

Around 6:00 a.m., police say a female was working on the sidewalk on the north side of the road near the 3800 block of Thatcher Ave, when a car swerved and hit her wheelbarrow, which then hit her and knocked her over.

Police say the car continued westbound & left the area.

Police say a piece of the suspect vehicle’s front quarter panel and windshield wiper fluid reservoir were left behind.

A witness described the car as a gray truck or SUV.

The victim was transported to the hospital by AMR.

If you have any information that might help police, call 553-2502.