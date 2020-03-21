Woman hit by car and killed in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car Friday night in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a crash around 10:30 p.m. and discovered a woman was walking westbound in the 600 block of Winters Drive when she was struck by a car that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the car remained on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police say it does not appear speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

The identity of the woman has not been released.