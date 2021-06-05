Woman hit and killed by a car Friday night off N. Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman was was hit and killed by a car on N. Academy Blvd and Flintridge Dr. Friday night in Colorado Springs.

Around 9:45 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of an auto pedestrian traffic crash and officers discovered the pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman, sustained serious life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Everyone involved in the incident remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. After arriving at a local hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

North Academy Blvd at Flintridge Dr. was closed in both directions as investigators process the scene. Academy Blvd re-opened as of 1:50 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. This is the second fatal auto-pedestrian crash this week.