Woman found dead in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was found dead near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 4:30 p.m. someone reported a dead person at a home on Bow River Drive, Colorado Springs Police went inside and found a woman’s body.

Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are investigating.

The El Paso County Coroner still has to determine the cause and manner of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.