Woman facing DUI charges after Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman is facing DUI charges after Colorado Springs Police were notified of a crash Saturday evening near downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police said the crash happened around 9:00 p.m near W Colorado Ave and S Chestnut Street.

Police said 51-year-old Eileen Garcia was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault, and other traffic charges.

The investigation revealed a Pontiac was speeding and heading eastbound on W Colorado Ave when it lost control and traveled across all lanes of traffic before striking the north curb and two unoccupied parked cars.

The passenger of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.