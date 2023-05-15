(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a driver, who allegedly eluded police and troopers in the early morning hours of Monday, May 15, has been identified.

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 12:41 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of Zephyr Drive about an unoccupied vehicle running. When officers found the vehicle they spotted a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

As officers attempted to wake the woman, she drove away without causing damage to any vehicles. CSP later found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and a traffic stop was attempted by CSPD. CSPD said the vehicle didn’t yield and eluded officers after a short chase.

A short time later, troopers spotted the vehicle again, but this time it was traveling south on North Powers Boulevard near Stetson Hills Boulevard. When troopers attempted to make contact with the vehicle, the driver rammed a trooper’s vehicle causing some minor damage.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving east on Stetson Hills Blvd. and has since been identified.